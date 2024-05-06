Local

Man rescued from water near Pier 50

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire Department responded to a rescue call for an approximately 35-year-old man in the water near the 800 block of Alaskan Way on Sunday night.

Rescue boat crews located the man and pulled him out of the water, where he was taken to paramedics on shore for medical care.

According to SFD, the man is in stable condition and is being transported to a hospital for further care.

