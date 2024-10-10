Former Marysville Schools superintendent to get $400K severance

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The former superintendent of the Marysville School District, Dr. Zachary Robbins, will get a big payout as part of his severance package.

His agreement gives him more than $400,000 over the next year.

The district will also cover his health, dental, and vision insurance through next October, according to the Everett Herald.

The school board voted to remove Robbins last week. Dr. Dave Burgess was named as the interim superintendent.

The district has been dealing with a major financial crisis with the risk of being dissolved if the situation doesn’t improve.

Last year, the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction stepped in to provide financial oversight because the district was unable to submit a balanced budget. As a result, dozens of teachers were laid off and middle school sports were cut.

This year, the district was placed on “enhanced oversight” as the school year began.

The OSPI sent a special administrator to oversee financial decisions regarding hiring, contracts, and other processes.

The district did adopt a budget as students returned to class this year.

