Marysville School District adopts budget as kids return to school

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thursday marked the first day of school for most students in the Marysville School District.

But some community members said the excitement of a new year, is overshadowed by the district’s continued financial shortfalls.

“It’s limbo all the time, it feels like as a parent. You don’t know what’s happening day to day week to week,” said parent, Dorothy Moran.

Parents and students are bracing for potentially larger class sizes, a staffing shortage, and cuts to sports, following a state assessment by the Auditor’s office, describing ‘the most alarming audit of public school finances in 17 years.’

The yearly cuts and instability are taking a toll on teachers, said Becky Roberts, the President of the Marysville Education Association.

“I just think that our teachers have a lot of resolve. They want to make things better in this district, but the morale is really low,” said Roberts.

The district is currently under enhanced financial oversight by the Washington Department of Education. The appointed oversight committee has been designated to keep Marysville financially solvent.

On Wednesday, in a letter to the district, the state’s Superintendent of Public Instruction wrote, “Despite being faced with significant financial challenges, the district has shown it is unwilling and unable to take appropriate steps or accept responsibility for the current situation.” Adding, “The district has yet to produce a viable budget for the 2024–25 school year.”

Despite the public rebuke, board members met Thursday evening to unanimously approve their proposed budget.

A state spokesperson with OSPI told KIRO 7 “While we do not believe the budget they will adopt tonight is viable, preventing them from adopting the budget would mean that they cannot hold school past August 31. To prevent that disruption for students, families, and staff, we are allowing the district to adopt their budget this evening.”

The district will now submit its proposed budget to the state. If there are any issues the Financial Oversight Committee will work with the district to impose any necessary changes.

A spokesperson with the Marysville School District, told KIRO 7, “The budget meets the requirements of the binding conditions that the district is in.”

