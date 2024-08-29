Marysville School District now under ‘enhanced oversight’ as new school year starts

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The first day of school for students in Marysville may be the final first day for some of the buildings they are attending.

Liberty and Cascade elementary schools as well as Totem Middle School are under consideration for closure for the next school year amid a mounting $17 million shortfall for the district.

“This school has really provided a lot of emotional and mental help for my daughter and it’s going to be missed that’s for sure,” Adriene Keefe said, a mother of a Liberty student.

Last year the Washington Department of Education stepped in to provide financial oversight. Dozens of teachers were laid off and middle school sports were cut as a result. This year, the state is stepping up its oversight—sending a special administrator to oversee financial decisions over hiring, contracts, and other processes.

The school district says it’s already cut “millions” in administrative costs for the year.

Parents are wondering how they will adjust if their students’ school closes.

“Now we have to worry about where we’re going to take them,” Luis Lopez, a parent of a Liberty student said, “I’ll have to take time off to try and figure it out. For them, trying to meet up with their friends and keep the friendships they have made at the school is going to be a little rough but we’ll get there.”

The closure of schools could help prevent the district from closing as a whole. Part of the district’s blame goes to two levy increases that didn’t pass in 2022.

A special board meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. to finalize the district’s budget and decide the fate of the schools.

