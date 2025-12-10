‘Extremely serious.’ 300 members National Guard heading to WA for historic flooding

Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson has declared an emergency. The state is seeing historic levels of flooding from this week’s atmospheric river.

By the end of Wednesday night, there will be over 100 National Guard members helping. By Thursday, there will be over 300 who specialize in water rescues.

“Folks, this is a very serious situation. When you see reports of record flooding, not only just record flooding level flooding but historic level flooding, it’s time to pay attention,” said Major General Gent Welsh, the Commander of the National Guard.

Governor Ferguson will request an expedited emergency declaration approval from FEMA this afternoon.

“We need the federal government to grant that request. This is critical.” Governor Ferguson said. “If granted, that emergency allows us to access life, safety, and emergency protective measures and additional federal resources which will be key for us to address the extremely challenging situation that Washingtonians are facing right now.”

The declaration allows the state to ask the federal government to help pay for the cleanup. The governor stressed the importance of paying attention to the changing conditions.

“If you receive an evacuation order, please, please follow that order. This is critical for your safety. The impact on Washingtonians is significant now and it’s going to be significant in the coming days and that is an understatement.”

He also thanked first responders who are helping protect people, their families, pets and homes.

“This situation is extremely serious. The next few days are going to be very critical.”

The Skagit River is expected to beat its 1990 record by about four feet.

Skagit County Emergency Management is asking anyone who lives in the 100-year floodplain to be prepared for an evacuation notice within the next 24 hours. This means:

Have your go-bag ready.

Know your evacuation route.

Plan for somewhere to stay on high ground.

Evacuation orders have also been issued for parts of Orting:

According to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, people living in the area of Williams Boulevard Northwest, Mellinger Avenue Northwest and Stone Street Northwest need to evacuate now.

People living in the following areas need to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice:

Those who live near the High Cedars Golf Course

South of the Puyallup River near 150th Avenue East

188th Street East

184th Street East

176th Street East

168th Street East

Off Pioneer Way East

177th Street East

Patterson Road East

