Skagit County could see record flooding; upriver communities recommended to evacuate

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. National Weather Service is predicting historic flooding for Skagit County. Upriver communities, including Rockport, Hamilton, Marblemount, and Concrete, are recommended to evacuate to high ground as soon as possible.

Skagit County Emergency Management is asking anyone who lives in the 100-year floodplain to be prepared for an evacuation notice within the next 24 hours. This means:

Have your go-bag ready.

Know your evacuation route.

Plan for somewhere to stay on high ground.

The Skagit River near Concrete is predicted to crest at 4:00 a.m. on Thursday at 47.62 feet.

The Skagit River in Mount Vernon is predicted to crest at 41.54 feet on Friday at 4:00 a.m.

Both crests are record-setting forecasts by several feet.

During the major flooding event in 2021, the Skagit River crested at 38.93 feet in Concrete and at 33.11 feet in Mount Vernon.

The Skagit County Emergency Operations Center is coordinating shelters with the American Red Cross.

The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office will work with emergency response agencies to help evacuate communities as needed.

Follow all road closure and cautionary signs and do not drive around barricades.

“Water can be deeper and faster-moving than they look, making driving through any moving water very dangerous,” Skagit County Emergency Management said.

Those in need of sandbags can reach email dem@co.skagit.wa or call (360) 416-2090.

To monitor road closures, click here.

For updated river forecasts, call the River Level Hotline at (360) 416-1404.

KIRO 7’s Meteorologists have called for Pinpoint Alert Days because of the flooding, heavy rains, and strong winds through Thursday. For more information about the forecast, click here.

