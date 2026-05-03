1 person dead after vehicle crashes into a Portland health club, police say

One person is dead following a fiery crash at a health club early Saturday in Portland, Oregon, and evidence of an explosive device was found in the vehicle, police said.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) about the incident that occurred shortly before 3 a.m. at the Multnomah Athletic Club. The facility bills itself as the largest private athletic and social club in the U.S., founded in 1891 and boasting more than 21,000 members.

Portland police said the person who died was found inside the vehicle after the fire was contained.

According to PPB, employees at the Multnomah Athletic Club (MAC) reported seeing a vehicle driving slowly around the building before the crash.

“The vehicle continued driving further inside and was soon observed engulfed in flames and employees called 911. First responders to include Portland Fire & Rescue and the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) arrived and located a deceased individual inside the vehicle,” according to a news release. “Out of an abundance of caution, and due to this happening hours after May Day and the location’s proximity to Providence Park, additional public safety resources to include local and federal agencies were activated to ensure there was no ongoing threat to the community.”

Matt Carter, the club’s former food and beverage manager, told KIRO Newsradio he believes the suspect was a troubled individual. The suspect has not been identified, but reports indicate he was a disgruntled former employee.

“He was the first name who came into my brain when it first happened,” Carter said. “I was not shocked.”

Carter said one of his friends still works at the club.

“He posted on his social (media account) ‘What a crazy night at work,’ or something like that,” Carter said. “He was there.”

Police swept the neighborhood and secured the area. Once that was done, investigators focused on the vehicle and the inside of the building.

“Investigators found multiple incendiary devices and improvised explosive devices, or IEDs,” the release said. “Some had partially detonated, causing significant damage, while others were in varying stages of activation. Propane tanks were among the materials discovered.”

Police used robots to assess and detonate the remaining hazardous devices, police said.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives believe the driver intentionally entered the building with the intent to deploy explosive devices,” according to police.

“With the best of information we have right now, this was an isolated event and not related to domestic terrorism,” PPB Chief Bob Day said at a Saturday afternoon news conference. “Portlanders and the region should be confident in the public safety system we have. I’m immensely grateful to the first responders who have put in the hours and will continue to put in the hours and time today to provide the highest level of safety to all Portlanders.”

A club spokesperson, Adam Linnman, in a statement, said the crash occurred when the club was closed and that no club members or staff were injured. He said club officials deferred to local and federal authorities for additional details.

Special agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also were responding, that agency said.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

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