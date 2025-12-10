Evacuation orders issued for parts of Orting due to flooding

ORTING, Wash. — Evacuation orders have been issued for parts of Orting because of flooding.

Level 3 - GO NOW

According to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, people living in the area of Williams Boulevard Northwest, Mellinger Avenue Northwest and Stone Street Northwest need to evacuate now.

LEVEL 2 - BE SET

People living in the following areas need to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice:

Those who live near the High Cedars Golf Course

South of the Puyallup River near 150th Avenue East

188th Street East

184th Street East

176th Street East

168th Street East

Off Pioneer Way East

177th Street East

Patterson Road East

Evacuation areas can be viewed by clicking here.

A shelter is set up at the Orting Multipurpose Center, located at 110 Train Street Southwest.

River levels within Orting are extremely high. According to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, City of Orting levee improvements are working as designed.

“Our concern is the levees upstream on the Puyallup River in the south end of town. We are actively monitoring river levels in that area. BE PREPARED to evacuate if advised by local authorities. DO NOT WALK OR DRIVE through moving water or on flooded roadways. IF DRIVING, do not drive around a barricade or on closed roads,” the department shared.

KIRO 7’s Meteorologists have issued Pinpoint Alert Days through Thursday because of the atmospheric river that’s hitting Washington. It’s bringing heavy rains, strong winds, and flooding.

