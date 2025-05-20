Deputies arrest man accused of shooting dad and brother, setting Gig Harbor home on fire

A SWAT team arrested a 25-year-old man Tuesday, accused of shooting his father and brother to death in Gig Harbor and then lighting the house on fire.

On April 8, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation after the 61-year-old and 31-year-old were found dead inside a newly rented home on 14th Avenue Northwest.

Neighbors reported hearing a loud explosion in that area when the fire was reported.

When deputies arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was deemed suspicious.

Several weeks after the fire, the medical examiner ruled that deputies were, in fact, dealing with a homicide investigation, stating the two had been shot before the fire was started.

The sheriff’s office says they don’t yet know the motive for the deaths.

No other suspects are outstanding.

The man was booked into the Pierce County Jail on two counts of murder and one count of arson.

©2025 Cox Media Group