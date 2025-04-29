Medical Examiner: Gig Harbor pair was shot, killed before bodies were found in house fire

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — A “suspicious fire” in Gig Harbor, where two people were found dead, has now been officially deemed a homicide by the medical examiner.

On April 8, a newly-rented home on 14th Ave NW in Gig Harbor caught fire. Neighbors reported hearing a loud explosion in that area when the fire was reported.

When deputies arrived to the fire, it was fully engulfed in flames.

By the time the fire was put out, two people were found dead inside.

Speculation online tossed around ideas of a murder-suicide, or death as a result of the fire.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that both individuals were killed by gunshot wounds to the head.

Both of their manners of death were deemed homicide-- a suicide was not listed. Therefore, they were killed before the fire was set, not died as a result of the fire.

The victims are a 31-year-old and a 64-year-old. Their relationship is unknown.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office to see what’s next.

