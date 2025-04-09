2 dead in Gig Harbor house fire; neighbors reported hearing explosion

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Investigators are looking into what caused a fire in a newly-rented home in Gig Harbor where two people were found dead inside.

The fire started around 8 p.m. at a home near 15500 14th Ave NW.

Neighbors reported hearing a loud explosion in that area around the time the fire was reported.

Pierce County deputies and Gig Harbor Fire responded.

When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

By the time they were able to put the fire out, two people were found dead inside.

It’s unclear if the victims were killed in the fire or by smoke inhalation, or if they died before the fire broke out.

Detectives and forensic units will be investigating.

















