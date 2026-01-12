City of Duvall asks for flooding impact stories to share with state leaders

DUVALL, Wash. — The City of Duvall is fighting for better transportation infrastructure and emergency response following last month’s historic flooding.

The city wants anyone who faced issues getting in or out of Duvall to share their story so they can relay it to our state leaders. They’ve set up a form where you can explain what happened. You can fill it out here.

The mayor and a delegation from the city council will be in Olympia on January 21 and 22 to discuss concerns with legislators and share those stories.

“Your voice can help shape change by sharing our unique Duvall and Snoqualmie Valley experiences,” the city shared.

The city will share stories collected from now until January 18 in Olympia. If you miss the deadline and still want your story out there, the form will remain open through the end of the month.

Governor Bob Ferguson declared a state of emergency for the flooding, calling the event “one of the most devastating in our state’s history.”

At least 13 state highways were closed, and seven others underwent operating restrictions. Hundreds of people had to be rescued across 10 counties.

Washington residents affected by recent floods can now apply through the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) for emergency cash assistance to help meet their immediate needs. You can learn more about the program here.

