Ferguson calls flooding ‘major event,’ rescues top 1,200 statewide, Hwy 2 to be closed for months

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson said Tuesday that historic flooding across the state has triggered large-scale rescues, major infrastructure damage and a long recovery effort, urging residents to follow evacuation orders as conditions continue to change.

Speaking at a press conference, Ferguson described the flooding as “one of the most devastating in our state’s history” and “a major, major event,” emphasizing the seriousness of the ongoing response.

He said more than 1,200 rescues have been carried out across more than 10 counties as atmospheric river storms brought record rainfall to Western Washington.

“Our infrastructure has been compromised,” Ferguson said, adding, “we’re in for the long haul.”

According to the governor’s office, at least 13 state highways are closed and seven others are operating under restrictions.

Highway 2 has sustained severe damage and is expected to remain closed for months, Ferguson said.

The governor has signed an amendment to the state’s emergency declaration, expanding emergency support and allowing additional resources to be deployed.

This morning, I signed an amendment to my emergency declaration.



The amended proclamation adds more information about county-specific impacts in 14 counties, and it activates several state cash and benefits assistance programs to provide emergency support.



We've currently… — Governor Bob Ferguson (@GovBobFerguson) December 16, 2025

He said the state is also seeking federal funding, noting that former President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration provided immediate federal assistance but did not include funding.

As part of the state’s response, officials said 70,000 pounds of food will be delivered to local food pantries and shelters serving displaced residents.

Ferguson stressed the importance of safety as conditions evolve. “If you get an evacuation order, follow it,” he said.

First confirmed flood-related death

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday the first flood-related death in Washington tied to the storm system.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 33-year-old man drove past road-closed signs and ended up in a ditch filled with water about six feet deep.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Lowell Larimer Road and Marsh Road.

Swimmers were able to reach the vehicle and remove the driver, which was completely submerged.

Life-saving efforts were attempted, but the man died at the scene, deputies said.

No one else was inside the vehicle.

Authorities said it is not yet known whether drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.

The location is the same general area where deputies reported over the weekend that people in kayaks were targeting flood victims.

High Wind Warning adds to concerns

As flood impacts continued, the National Weather Service in Seattle issued a High Wind Warning for large portions of Western Washington, warning of damaging winds, falling trees and possible power outages.

The warning is in effect from 4 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday and covers much of the Puget Sound lowlands, the Olympic Peninsula, the northern Washington coast and nearby inland communities.

Forecasters expect southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts reaching 50 to 55 mph in many areas.

The strongest winds are expected during the evening and overnight hours.

Communities included in the warning range from Everett, Marysville and Mount Vernon south to Olympia, Tacoma, Federal Way and Kent, as well as Port Townsend, Hood Canal, the western Strait of Juan de Fuca and the North Olympic Coast.

Coastal areas such as Westport, Ocean Shores, La Push and Neah Bay are also included.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of Seattle, the Eastside, San Juan County, Western Whatcom County and Eastern Kitsap County, including Bremerton and Silverdale, where gusts of 40 to 45 mph are expected.

The weather service urged residents to secure outdoor items, stay away from trees and power lines, and limit travel during peak wind hours, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Evacuations underway in Pacific after levee failure

In the city of Pacific, residents were ordered to evacuate immediately after a levee failure along the White River early Tuesday.

The evacuation zone stretches from Ellingson Road, past Third Avenue, and along the river to County Line Road Southwest.

Officials urged people in low-lying areas to move to higher ground without delay.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the levee break was first identified at 12:08 a.m., measuring approximately 40 to 50 feet wide.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the White River levee failure around 1:40 a.m.

At least 70 personnel from multiple agencies went door to door to evacuate residents, with deputies reporting fast-moving water and numerous rescue calls since crews were activated around 2:30 a.m.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said its marine unit evacuated more than 300 people, with around two dozen rescues involving residents who could not leave on their own.

Officials said water levels rose rapidly in some areas, going from ankle-deep to chest-deep in a short time.

The Guardian One helicopter was seen flying over neighborhoods Tuesday morning, broadcasting evacuation instructions.

Rescue teams, community members and large trucks were also used to help residents leave flooded areas.

California task force teams from Menlo Park, Sacramento and Oakland were among those assisting with door-to-door evacuations.

Officials said repairs, including placing large sandbags into the levee break, are expected to take several hours.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Seattle District personnel are working with King County officials to assess damage and stabilize water flow, deploying HESCO barriers, sandbags and super sacks.

Pierce County deputies confirmed their swift water rescue teams assisted with at least one rescue at Megan’s Court apartments near Pacific Avenue South and Third Avenue, with no injuries reported.

As of 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Pacific police said there was no estimate on when evacuation orders might be downgraded or lifted.

Shelters and resources available

Several locations are open as warming and gathering centers for displaced residents:

Pacific Senior Center and Pacific Community Center gym are open, warm and serving breakfast and coffee

Auburn Community and Events Center is open with Red Cross resources available

Filipino American Community of Puget Sound in Algona is offering a warm place to shelter

Alpac Elementary School is open for evacuation, with parking and restrooms available

Sandbags are available at 224 County Line Road

City offices in Pacific are closed for regular business.

Residents are encouraged to check the City of Pacific’s website and Facebook page for updates and to visit King County’s Emergency Blog at kcemergency.com for additional information.

