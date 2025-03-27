Around The Sound: U District Cherry Blossom Festival

With Spring in full swing, cherry blossom trees at the University of Washington quad are nearing peak bloom.

Hundreds and thousands of people visit the campus and the University District each year to celebrate--and perhaps snap a selfie of all things Sakura, and thanks to the U-District Partnership, celebrating the Seattle tradition has never been easier.

The 2025 U-District Cherry Blossom Festival is now in its third year. Over 80 local businesses are participating in the event this year with a wide array of cherry and blossom-themed food, handcrafted drinks, cocktails, and other unique merchandise or retail offers.

With so many businesses worth visiting, The U District Partnership put together an online event brochure of participating companies to help guide visitors to all of the best “Instagram-worthy” shops and spots.

Some of the “featured blossom businesses” you will find are Boba Up, Master Bing, Shiga’s Imports, Sip House, Sizzle & Crunch, and Sweet Alchemy Ice Creamery.

The U District Cherry Blossom Festival runs until April 6th. To learn more about the U District Partnership or check out upcoming events, click here.





©2025 Cox Media Group