Alaska Airlines makes largest airplane order in carrier’s history   

SEATTLE — Alaska Airlines placed its largest order in company history: Over 100 aircraft from Boeing.

The move is part of the company’s long-term plan to expand its domestic and international routes.

The order includes:

105 737-10 airplanes and options for 35 more of the largest 737 MAX variant to serve high-density routes and renew its existing fleet

Five 787 widebody jets to expand the airline’s long-haul service to and from Europe and Asia

“This fleet investment builds on the strong foundation Alaska has created to support steady, scalable and sustained growth, and is another building block in executing our Alaska Accelerate strategic plan,” said Alaska Air Group CEO and President Ben Minicucci. “These planes will fuel our expansion to more destinations across the globe and ensure our guests travel aboard the newest, most fuel-efficient and state-of-the-art aircraft. We are incredibly proud to be partnering with Boeing, a Pacific Northwest neighbor and a company that stands as a symbol of American innovation and manufacturing.”

This order kicks off the 60th year of the two companies’ partnership, which started when Boeing delivered a 727 to Alaska Airlines.

The airline currently operates 248 737 airplanes and now has 174 737 MAX jets on order.

The Seattle-based carrier has five 787 Dreamliners in service, and this purchase brings its order book to 12.

Alaska Airlines has announced international flights to five locations:

1. Seoul Incheon, South Korea

This service is currently in operation. Flights are offered five times weekly, year-round.

2. Tokyo Narita, Japan

Daily, year-round service is currently in operation.

3. Rome, Italy

Daily, summer seasonal service begins on April 28, 2026.

4. London Heathrow, United Kingdom

Daily, year-round service will begin on May 21, 2026.

5. Reykjavik, Iceland

Daily, summer seasonal service will begin on May 28, 2026.

