Alaska Airlines is now selling nonstop tickets to Rome

SEATTLE — Alaska Airlines is now selling tickets for nonstop flights to Rome from Seattle.

The airline will offer daily, seasonal summer service between Seattle and Leonardo da Vinci Fiumicino International Airport in Rome beginning on April 28, 2026.

Seasonal service will go from April through October each year.

Guests can purchase round-trip airfares to Rome as low as $599 at alaskaair.com.

The route will be served on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The airline currently has four 787-9s in its fleet; a fifth is scheduled to be delivered by the end of this year.

“This is the Alaska experience our guests already love – taken to an entirely new level,” shared Todd Traynor-Corey, the Vice President of Guest Products and Experience. “We’re building the most extraordinary guest experience of any U.S. airline flying internationally. Our guests will feel the difference from the moment they take off to the moment they arrive.”

Rome is one of the most-requested destinations from Alaska passengers, according to the company.

It’s the airline’s first European destination in the network and third international. Alaska launched flights to Tokyo in mid-May and began service to Seoul in September. The airline will begin service to London Heathrow in the spring.

By 2030, Alaska Airlines plans to serve at least 12 intercontinental destinations from Seattle.

Alaska Airlines’ hub at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) is the largest airline hub on the West Coast.

