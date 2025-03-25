Alaska Airlines announces start date for nonstop flights between Seattle, Seoul

SEATTLE, Wash. — Alaska Airlines has set the date for a new nonstop flight between Seattle and Seoul Incheon on Hawaiian Airlines.

Starting Sept. 12, the airline will offer the service to South Korea’s capital city.

In December, the airline announced plans for the new international route.

Tickets can now be purchased at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com.

“By 2030, we plan to serve at least 12 nonstop international destinations with widebody aircraft from Seattle, including Seoul Incheon and Tokyo Narita,” the airline said in a news release.

Daily flights between Seattle and Tokyo Narita begin on May 12.

Alaska’s Seattle hub is the largest airline hub on the West Coast, serving 104 nonstop destinations across North America.

“As we grow our global network from Seattle in the coming years, we’ll announce new international routes to dynamic destinations that we know our guests are going to love to visit,” said Andrew Harrison, chief commercial officer at Alaska Airlines.

Flight schedule for September

Seattle – Seoul Incheon

Departure: 3:25 p.m.

Arrival: 6:50 p.m. +1

Days Offered: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Aircraft: A330





Seoul Incheon – Seattle

Departure: 8:50 p.m.

Arrival: 3:00 p.m.

Days Offered: Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Aircraft: A330





©2025 Cox Media Group