Alaska Airlines adds nonstop flights to London, Reykjavik; debuts new design

Alaska Airlines is adding more non-stop international options for Seattle-based travelers.

Next spring, the airline will be adding daily flights during the summer season to Reykjavik, Iceland, from Seattle with 737-8 MAX aircraft.

They will also add daily, year-round flights to London, England, from Seattle on their 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Additionally, Alaska Airlines will be debuting new 787-9s with a fresh design in January. By spring, all Dreamliner aircraft in the Alaska Airlines fleet are scheduled to showcase the new design.

The 787-9 is a Boeing plane built for long-haul flights, and is part of the 787 Dreamliner family, which includes the 787-8, 787-9, and 787-10.

According to Alaska Airlines, they are establishing a 787-9 hub in Seattle that will deploy as many as seventeen 787s across their global network. In addition to an existing 737 pilot base, the airline will open a new pilot base to support 787 operations beginning next spring. The company currently has four Dreamliners in the fleet.

These two routes are part of a sequence of new releases, following flights to Seoul, South Korea, starting in September, Tokyo, Japan, starting in January, and Rome, Italy, starting next spring.

The airline says it’ll serve at least twelve intercontinental destinations out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport by 2030.

Visit alaskaair.com/london to learn about flight schedules and when you can book tickets on alaskaair.com later this fall.

