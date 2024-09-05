$15,000 reward offered to find man accused of killing wife, two teens in Concrete

CONCRETE — A $15,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of murdering his wife and two teens in Concrete.

The U.S. Marshalls Office says 50-year-old Jason Birman has been missing since August 9 after a fire destroyed the family home.

The bodies of 52-year-old Erin Birman, her son 19-year-old Taylor Dawson, and his girlfriend, 18-year-old Jillian Whitney Van Boven were found in the debris.

Mount Vernon Police believe all three were shot before the house was set on fire.

Authorities believe Jason Birman is responsible.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest on three counts of second-degree murder.

Authorities say he drives a blue 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck with Washington registration C67636L.

The United States Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Birman’s arrest.

Anyone who has had contact with Birman or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332), submit a tip using USMS Tips or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). If seen, call 911 and do not approach.

