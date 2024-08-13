House Fire in Concrete kills three people

CONCRETE, Wash. — Investigators are trying to determine what led up to a house fire in Concrete that killed three people.

The fire happened just before 10:30 a.m. Friday. It destroyed a two-story home on State Route 530. Three bodies were pulled from the rubble.

“I went outside and saw the smoke and at that point started to hear sirens,” said Anissa Smith, who lives down the road.

Smith said she was initially concerned the fire was spreading to nearby trees. The neighborhood is heavily wooded.

It was a few days later that she learned three people had been killed.

“Just knowing that anybody was in there definitely was impactful,” she said. “The general circumstances seemed kind of shady.”

Smith said information has been limited. Police have still not identified the victims or provided any details on what led up to the fire.

KIRO 7 crews saw police and fire officials on the scene Tuesday, as well as search and rescue teams searching the woods on the property.

Police are searching for a blue 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck with Washington registration C67636L. The department said the vehicle was unaccounted for from the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the fire or has any additional information for officers should contact 24-hour dispatchers at (360) 428-3211 or Mount Vernon Police (during business hours) at (360) 336-6271.

