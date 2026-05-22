One seriously injured, Aurora Ave lanes closed overnight after crash

SEATTLE — One person was seriously injured in a crash along Aurora Ave. overnight, the Seattle Fire Department confirmed Friday.

All southbound lanes of Aurora Avenue North between North 90th Street and North 92nd Street were blocked after the crash, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT).

UPDATE: on Aurora Ave N between N 90th St and N 92nd St blocking all SB lanes. Use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/2YOkLaykit — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) May 22, 2026

Seattle Fire reports that two vehicles were involved, and two patients were treated: A 27-year-old man who was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, and a 23-year-old man in stable condition, who declined transportation to a hospital.

Firefighters say that Seattle police are investigating.

©2026 Cox Media Group