PINPOINT ALERT DAY: Heaviest rain will fall Sunday afternoon through Monday morning

An atmospheric river event has already moved into the region this afternoon. This late season event is happening in two waves.

The first wave is already underway and bringing the heaviest rainfall from today into tomorrow morning. There will be some gaps between the two systems. The gaps will cause some scattered showers or brief lulls in activity until Monday afternoon/evening.

it is worth mentioning that while the second wave appears weaker than its predecessor, there will be heavy rainfall at times. Overall current forecast models indicate less precipitation with that second system.

Still, a close eye will be kept on flood-prone areas for any impacts.

Breezy conditions are expected throughout this weather event. Wind gusts will average 25-35mph in most areas.

West of the Cascades there aren’t any anticipated watches or advisories for the wind although with these gusts downed tree branches are possible. It is also best to secure any loose items now through Tuesday.

This late season atmospheric weather event brings some unique concerns when compared to events we get through Fall/Winter.

It also comes with some notable reminders:

While insignificant to most locations, some agricultural interests could be impacted by minor river flooding this time of year, especially crops planted in the floodplain.

Road construction projects will also be impacted as many projects have already commenced.

There is an increased risk to recreational lands due to the heavy rain.

But, unlike atmospheric river systems that have us on high alert during the fall and winter, the net result of an atmospheric river-style event in the Pacific Northwest in early June would be quite positive! This sort of soaking rainfall in the lowlands and the mountains is very unusual after May and would serve to “push out” the start of our serious wildfire concerns by quite a number of weeks.

The latest forecast models are projecting rainfall totals from now through Tuesday:

Lowlands: 1-2″

Mountains: 3-5″ (6″ on southern slopes of Olympics)

Coast: 2-4″

These projections are on track to exceed monthly totals across the state. Typically for the month of June, this is the average amount of precipitation we receive for the following areas:

SeaTac: 1.45″

Olympia: 1.46″

Quillayute: 3.30″

Hoquiam: 2.01″

Bellingham: 1.61″

That being said, all of this rain, in such a short amount of time has prompted a Flood Watch in Skagit, Snohomish, King, Pierce, Lewis, and Mason counties. Rivers will run high, but some rivers could be near minor flood stage.

Urban flooding in metro areas and flash flooding around burn scar sites are also a concern. The Flood Watch is in effect now through Wednesday morning.

By Wednesday, the forecast does a complete 180. From cool and extremely wet conditions, Mother Nature is turning up the heat.

From Wednesday into next weekend not only do skies clear, but temperatures are also increasing significantly.

By Friday and Saturday, we could see highs in the upper 70s, to lower 80s. For reference, in Seattle, the current record highs for Friday and Saturday are 90 (2003) and 87 (2015).

The Climate Prediction Center has released their 8–14-day outlook for June 7-13 and temperatures look to remain above average across the state. Furthermore, precipitation outlooks for this same time period do lean below average.

©2024 Cox Media Group