Seattle Kraken sign Everett Silvertips defenseman Kaden Hammell

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken has signed Kaden Hammell to a three-year contract.

The 20-year-old ranked among Everett Silvertips’ scoring leaders for defensemen in both the regular season and playoffs.

“Kaden took another positive step in his development this year,” said Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill in a news release.“He was a leader on the Silvertips and elevated his game in the playoffs. We’re excited to have him under contract for the next three years.”

Hammell appeared in 59 regular-season games during his 2024-2025 campaign with the Western Hockey League (WHL). He scored a career high of 38 points.

In five WHL seasons, Hammell has totaled 103 points in 242 regular-season games split between the Kamloops Blazers (2020-2023) and Silvertips. He’s also posted 18 points in 44 career playoff games.

Prior to the WHL, Hammell played with the British Columbia Elite Hockey League’s (BCEHL) Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U18 squad in 2020-2021 and the West Van Academy Prep U15 and U18 teams from 2018-2020.

