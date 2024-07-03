Kraken name first full-time female assistant coach in NHL history

The Seattle Kraken has announced the addition of Bob Woods and Jessica Campbell as assistant coaches for the upcoming season, joining Dan Bylsma’s coaching staff alongside Dave Lowry, goaltending coach Steve Briere, video coach Tim Ohashi, and video assistant Brady Morgan.

“We’re bringing in valuable coaching experience to our staff and are confident that both Bob and Jessica will make an immediate impact for our team,” said Kraken General Manager Ron Francis.

Jessica Campbell joins the Kraken after two successful seasons with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, who led the AHL in goals and reached the Calder Cup Finals twice.

Campbell previously coached in Germany and was an assistant coach for Team Germany at the 2022 IIHF World Championship.

With this hiring, Campbell becomes the first full-time female assistant coach in NHL history to work behind the bench during the regular season.

“During our tenure in Coachella Valley, I saw firsthand Jessica’s commitment to player development,” Bylsma said. “Her ability to establish relationships with her players was an important factor in this hire. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with her at the NHL level.”

Bob Woods brings nearly three decades of coaching experience, including 13 years as an assistant coach in the NHL.

His previous teams include Washington, Anaheim, Buffalo, and, most recently, Minnesota.

Woods has a history with Bylsma, having worked together in Buffalo during the 2016-17 season.

He will primarily focus on the team’s defense and assist with the power play.

“After spending a season together in Buffalo, I’m excited to be reunited with Bob here in Seattle,” said Bylsma. “His resume speaks for itself – he has worked with some of the NHL’s top defensemen and will bring valuable experience to our locker room.”

Woods and Campbell both had extensive playing careers.

Woods played 16 seasons as a defenseman in various leagues, winning two championships and being elected to the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2012.

Campbell played four seasons of collegiate hockey at Cornell University, then professionally for the Calgary Inferno and Malmo Redhawks.

She has also represented Canada in international competitions, earning multiple medals.

©2024 Cox Media Group