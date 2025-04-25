Seahawks trade up, select safety Nick Emmanwori with 35th overall pick

The Seattle Seahawks traded up in the 2nd round to select safety Nick Emmanwori of South Carolina.

Another piece to the defense. With the 35th pick, we've selected S Nick Emmanwori! 🔒@GamecockFB | @lumentechco pic.twitter.com/El7SHTfpTT — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 25, 2025

The Seahawks gave up picks 52 and 82 to the Titans and moved to 35. They will still pick at 50 and 92 tonight.

