Seahawks trade up, select safety Nick Emmanwori with 35th overall pick

By KIRO 7 News Staff
NFL Draft Football FILE - South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori (7) reacts during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Illinois, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)
The Seattle Seahawks traded up in the 2nd round to select safety Nick Emmanwori of South Carolina.

The Seahawks gave up picks 52 and 82 to the Titans and moved to 35. They will still pick at 50 and 92 tonight.

