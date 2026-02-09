Seahawks announce championship parade in Seattle

Fresh off their Super Bowl victory, the Seahawks are set to return to Seattle and celebrate with the 12s in a championship parade through downtown.

The team announced the festivities will start with a trophy celebration at Lumen Field on Wednesday, February 11 at 10 a.m.

The event is free to the public but will require a ticket, which are available at the link here.

Following the trophy presentation, the parade will begin at 11 a.m. and travel down 4th Avenue at Washington Street.

The route will continue downtown and end at 4th Avenue and Cedar Street, close to Seattle Center.

Officials say the parade route is just over two miles and will take about two hours.

Fans attending the parade can pick up Seahawks World Champion rally cards at Starbucks stores along the parade route.

Taking Public Transit

Fans are encouraged to take public transportation to and from the events on Wednesday. Link light rail will operate normally. Meanwhile, Sound Transit and King County Metro buses will operate on alternative routes.

On event day, most downtown buses will be rerouted away from street closures, so make sure to check adjustments for your route on Metro’s Service Advisories web page.

Drivers can expect delays traveling through downtown with streets that intersect with 4th Avenue to be closed between Lumen Field and Seattle Center.

Cars exiting I-90 onto 4th Avenue will be redirected heading southboundon 4th Avenue.

Off ramps onto I-5 and I-90 will be held briefly at the start of the parade but will open soon after.

For more information on the parade, visit seahawks.com.

©2026 Cox Media Group