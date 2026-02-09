How to get to Seattle for Seahawks parade: Transit agencies add trains, buses and ferries

King County and regional transit agencies are urging fans to take public transportation to downtown Seattle on Wednesday, Feb. 11, as hundreds of thousands are expected to attend the Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl victory parade along Fourth Avenue.

All major regional transit agencies — Community Transit, Everett Transit, King County Metro, Kitsap Transit, Pierce Transit, Sound Transit and Washington State Ferries — plan to coordinate service to help fans travel to and from the parade route.

“Wednesday will be a great day of celebration for our entire region, and I look forward to joining hundreds of thousands of Seahawk fans to celebrate our Super Bowl Champions,” King County Executive Girmay Zahilay said. “Celebrations like this are what the regional transportation network is made for, I encourage residents throughout King County to leave your cars at home and join the celebration.”

Metro General Manager Michelle Allison said transit agencies are preparing for heavy demand throughout the day.

“An event like this is when public transit is as valuable as JSN open in the end zone,” Allison said. “It’s all hands on deck for Metro as we work together with one goal in mind: making sure fans can get safely to the celebration and back home again. Bring your excitement, pack your patience, have a good time and let transit get you there!”

Sound Transit CEO Dow Constantine said additional rail service will be in place to support the celebration.

“The Seahawks took care of business Sunday, and now it’s our turn to deliver,” Constantine said. “We’ll be running extra trains all day to get you and thousands of 12s downtown to celebrate this historic moment.”

Travel early and expect delays

With large crowds expected downtown, transit agencies say demand will be high and many parking garages and park-and-ride lots are expected to fill early.

Riders are encouraged to travel early, allow extra time and be flexible with their plans.

Many bus routes will be rerouted due to street closures along the parade route, and some riders may need to transfer to shuttle buses or light rail to reach downtown destinations.

Transit officials are also encouraging fans to stay downtown after the parade to spread out demand as service carries riders home.

Expanded rail, bus and ferry service

Sound Transit’s Link 1 Line now runs from Lynnwood to Federal Way, offering more access to downtown than during the Seahawks’ last Super Bowl parade in 2014.

On Wednesday, Link 1 Line trains will operate every six minutes from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sound Transit will also add four Sounder train trips, including three on the S Line from Lakewood and Tacoma and one on the N Line from Everett.

Additional Sound Transit Express bus service will serve Eastside park-and-ride locations.

Parking will be available at Sounder and Link stations, but agencies warn that lots are expected to fill early.

Alternative access options are available at soundtransit.org/seahawksparade-alternatives.

King County Metro will operate expanded service but plans major reroutes starting around 5 a.m. due to downtown street closures.

Many buses will drop off riders at hubs north and south of downtown, with shuttle connections into the city core.

East-west routes will not cross Fourth Avenue during the parade.

Metro plans to operate special north-south shuttle service through downtown and encourages riders to use Link trains in the transit tunnel.

Shuttle hubs are planned near Mercer Street and Queen Anne Avenue, Boren Avenue and Pike Street, and near SODO and Stadium stations.

Metro riders are encouraged to check route changes through Metro’s Service Advisories and Trip Planner.

Water taxi, streetcar and ferry changes

King County Water Taxi plans to add sailings from Vashon and West Seattle, with a third vessel available if needed.

Seattle Streetcar service on the First Hill line will end at Fifth Avenue and South Jackson Street due to expected crowds near Pioneer Square.

Kitsap Transit will offer expanded fast ferry service from Bremerton, Kingston and Southworth.

On the Bremerton route, all three vessels will be used for additional trips, with one boat operating one-way trips to Seattle in the morning and returning to Bremerton in the afternoon.

Kingston service will allow up to 349 passengers per trip, while Southworth will operate a 250-passenger vessel.

Service from Pierce and Snohomish counties

Pierce Transit will operate special event buses from the 512 Park & Ride and Tacoma Dome Station to Federal Way Downtown Station, where riders can connect to Link light rail.

Service will run about every 15 minutes from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Community Transit riders in Snohomish County are encouraged to use buses to connect with Link or Sounder service, as park-and-ride lots are expected to fill early.

Reroutes are expected on Community Transit Route 424 and Sound Transit routes 510 and 515.

Transit agencies say riders should check the websites of their transit providers for the most up-to-date service information before traveling.

©2026 Cox Media Group