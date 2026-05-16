Baby raccoons rescued after mom trapped, shot

QUILCENE, Wash. — A litter of baby raccoons was rescued last week after their mother was trapped and shot, according to the Center Valley Animal Rescue.

The rehabilitation center took the opportunity to share their story as a reminder to the community not to interrupt wild animals in their natural environment.

Instead, the rescue center asked that anyone struggling with wildlife conflict issues contact their office team first.

“In most cases, these conflicts can be handled more safely and humanely for both people and wildlife alike,” said the rescue center.

According to the rescue center, the raccoon babies had been living safely under a home with their mother when the homeowners set a live trap, caught the mom, and shot her.

Soon after, the homeowners discovered that she had babies hidden under the house, and 24 hours later, the little ones arrived at the rescue center severely dehydrated, hungry, and hypothermic.

“As much as we love caring for wildlife here at Center Valley, what we love even more is to see wild animals thriving in their natural environment,” wrote the Center Valley Animal Rescue. “For raccoons and many others, this ‘natural environment’ often means suburbs, and cities as well.”

The rehabilitation center went on to say how common it is that people harm adult wildlife animals and then feel bad for the young ones because they are “cute”, sharing the story of these babies in the hopes that it might educate someone.

Learn more about the rescue center and its work here: centervalleyanimalrescue.org

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