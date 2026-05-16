Fire spreads from travel trailer to house, neighbor’s home in White Center

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — A home sustained significant damage, and a neighbor’s house was luckily only slightly damaged after flames spread from a travel trailer in White Center, firefighters say.

King County Fire District 2 and Puget Sound Fire crews responded to a residential fire along 26 Avenue SW on Saturday, fire officials shared in a social media post on Saturday.

Firefighters arrived to find flames in a travel trailer that had extended to a house, fence, and a neighbor’s home.

According to fire officials, the travel trailer is a total loss, and the house suffered significant fire damage.

The neighbor’s house only sustained minor damage due to the quick actions of firefighters, officials added.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

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