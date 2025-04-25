Former WSU Cougar Cam Ward selected first in the NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is officially underway in Green Bay, with potential stars of the future hearing their names called in the first round Thursday evening.

The Seattle Seahawks currently hold the 18th overall pick and are carefully watching the early moves unfold from the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton.

The Tennessee Titans selected quarterback Cam Ward out of the University of Miami.

Ward, a former Washington State Cougar, transferred to Miami for his final season and impressed scouts with his performance.

The Titans’ choice comes just one day after they signed former Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

Expected to follow Ward in the draft is Colorado’s Travis Hunter, a Heisman Trophy winner known for his rare ability to play both offense and defense. If the Cleveland Browns select him second overall and allow him to continue his two-way role, he could become one of the league’s most versatile players.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is another name rising up draft boards, with projections placing him as high as fifth or sixth overall to either the Jacksonville Jaguars or Las Vegas Raiders.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks are staying patient. General Manager John Schneider and new head coach Mike MacDonald say the organization is focused on selecting players who align with their long-term vision.

“We’ll get to a spot where Mike and I can walk through every scenario so we’re not in a position to overthink things,” Schneider said. “Especially once we get to the weekend, we wanna be able to have it look like how we want it to look. Our kind of guys.”

MacDonald, overseeing his first draft as head coach, echoed Schneider’s approach.

“Normally, you’re about a week or two into the process as Draft Week comes up,” MacDonald said. “So, I’m excited to start our process as a team to kind of see how everything’s gonna kind of come into focus over the next 8–10 weeks and into camp.”

As the first round unfolds, the Seahawks will continue evaluating options based on how the board develops. More updates are expected later this evening as the team’s pick approaches.

