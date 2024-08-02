‘It’s everything you can ask for,’ former UW Husky, Mount Si TE fighting for spot on Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks are well into training camp and the preseason is just around the corner, which means several players are still vying for a roster spot and make the final 53-man roster. One of those guys still fighting and impressing – former Mount Si High and Washington Husky Jack Westover.

“It’s everything you can ask for. You know, all of my best friends are rooting for me and just having a lot of people behind me it for sure helps,” Westover said.

Westover was an important target for the Huskies during the 2023 season as they made their way to the national championship game against Michigan. Westover says training camp is going well as he continues to try to bring his A game every day.

“It’s a pretty surreal opportunity, but at the end of the day you still gotta make the team at the end of the day so you can play on it,” Westover said.

Westover may already have a certain advantage over the other tight ends in the room. He’s already familiar with the offense since his college coordinator, Ryan Grubb, is also calling the plays for the Seahawks this fall.

“Just stepping in day one and being able to be productive. Just as far as being able to get thrown out there because I know what I am going to do,” Westover said.

Other players like guard McClendon Curtis also enjoying the new offensive scheme. He says the style is similar to his college offense at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

“I enjoy it. It kind of reminds me a little of my college offense back in Chattanooga. So, it’s not too hard,” Curtis said.

Like Westover, McClendon was also undrafted out of college, but he tells KIRO7 that isn’t stopping him from putting in the work.

“Just telling guys that you do belong. You can do it. And just push yourself to do things different,” Curtis said.

Training camp continues throughout the next week and ends August 8th. The Seahawks will travel to Nashville the following week for joint practices with the Tennessee Titans.

Not seen on Thursday was starting quarterback Geno Smith. Smith missed his 2nd straight training camp practice. According to new Head Coach Mike MacDonald, it’s not clear when he will be back.

