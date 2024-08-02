Seahawks QB Smith out, backup Howell taking first team reps

RENTON, Wash. — Seahawks starting QB Geno Smith missed his 2nd straight training camp practice on Thursday and according to new Head Coach Mike MacDonald, it’s not clear when he will be back.

Even with Smith out, the Seahawks offense still looked sharp under projected backup QB Sam Howell. Howell was a captain and starting QB for the Washington Commanders during the 2023 season. Coach Macdonald praised Howell’s performance Thursday.

“Guys stepped in and did a great job. Operated the offense. Moved the ball. You know, got it out sometimes,” Coach Macdonald said.

Players on both sides of the ball also giving props to Howell as he took in 1st team reps for the 2nd day in a row. Defensive End and 10-year veteran Leonard Williams says that next man in mentality is pivotal for a successful football team.

“But at the same time, you know…we understand what type of business we’re in. We understand that guys get rotated, replaced all the time. And it’s always like next man up. Just keep going. So, I think the offense did a great job of that. The next man in stepped up. The whole o-line backed him. You know, Sam did a great job today,” Williams said.

Coach Macdonald says a doctor is doing some imaging Thursday evening to paint a better picture on when Smith will return.

