Hundreds of Bellingham PeaceHealth Hospital union workers stage walkout, including doctors

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Hundreds of workers walked off the job this morning at PeaceHealth Hospital in Bellingham, which could impact everything from surgeries to basic cleanups.

About 900 employees, including doctors, medical techs and housekeeping staff, all participated in the walkout.

The hospital’s Teamsters union says they’re pushing for a new contract that includes higher pay and better benefits.

Contract negotiations have been in the works for eight months, according to the union.

They plan to be on picket lines all week.

Jose Reta, an MRI technician at PeaceHealth St Joe’s, explained why workers are striking: “Bellingham PeaceHealth is the most profitable of all their locations in Washington state, but they don’t seem to care that members of their own staff are living in the cars, or that we stock a food pantry for our colleagues who can meet their own basic needs because the pay is so low. I’ll be joining my coworkers on strike because PeaceHealth has shown us they just don’t care.”

KIRO 7 has reached out to PeaceHealth for a comment on the walkout and is waiting to hear back.

PeaceHealth is a nonprofit healthcare system based in Vancouver, WA with nine hospitals and medical clinics in Washington, including PeaceHealth St. Joseph, a Level II Trauma Center serving all the northern counties in the state.

