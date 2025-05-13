Kirkland rescue asks for help after five dogs rescued with porcupine quills stuck in their bodies

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A Kirkland animal rescue is asking for help after rescuing five injured dogs out of a “bad situation.”

The Aussie-mix dogs were rescued with porcupine quills stuck in their body. They were unable to eat or drink properly and clearly suffering, according to Red Waggin’ Rescue.

The dogs were not raised in a proper environment either, the rescue said.

“There wasn’t much food or water available for them and the bowls that were set out were filthy,” a rescue official wrote.

A team of volunteers took the dogs in and got them veterinary care. The quills were removed and the animals received pain medication. They should all make a full recovery.

The rescue is hoping for community help as they navigate paying back high veterinary bills and searching for homes for the pups.

“We want to help these dogs heal and find a good life, but it’s going to take the broader community to make it happen,” wrote an official from Red Waggin’ Rescue.

You can donate or explore adoption opportunities by visiting the rescue’s website here: RedWagginRescue.org .

