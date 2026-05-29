Seattle loses two restaurants in Belltown, Ballard

SEATTLE — Two Seattle restaurants that have been neighborhood staples for a combined 33 years are shutting their doors.

Marrakesh in Belltown closed Wednesday after 23 years, while Copine in Ballard will close on Saturday.

Marrakesh

Marrakesh is a Moroccan restaurant adorned with richly textured Moroccan rugs, ornate silver urns, and tapestries, serving five-course Moroccan feasts and featuring belly-dancer performances.

The owners and operators of Marrakesh wrote a goodbye note on Instagram, thanking the “curious foodies and loyal locals” who celebrated birthdays, anniversaries, and weddings there.

“After 23+ years, our time at Marrakesh is coming to a close due to reasons beyond our wish and control,” the post read. “A family-owned restaurant that began as a dream built from the ground up became a gathering place shaped by the people who filled it. Together, we created a space where culture was shared, traditions were honored, and the simple act of sitting around a table brought community.”

In Marrakesh’s GoFundMe campaign — which hopes to raise enough money to relocate the restaurant and continue serving its Moroccan food to the Seattle community — the owners provided more context for why Marrakesh is closing: financial hardship and the loss of the restaurant’s lease.

“Due to the loss of our lease and financial hardship, we will not be able to serve our community anymore,” the GoFundMe read. “We’ve exhausted all options to continue our business. We love what we do. Our diners love what we provide them with authentic and delicious cuisine. It will be a great loss for us (Marrakesh Restaurant) and our diners to shut down.”

Copine

Copine, a French-American fine-dining restaurant in Ballard, will close on Sunday after a decade in business.

Copine, led by co-owner and chef Shaun McCrain, co-owner Jill Kenney, and their team, serves a four-course prix fixe menu that matches the current season with classical French techniques.

The owners told The Seattle Times even a James Beard nomination couldn’t shield them from rising costs, slower business since the pandemic, and multiple break-ins. The owners even took pay cuts to keep the restaurant afloat.

Copine was a national finalist for Outstanding Restaurant in 2023 for the James Beard Awards.

The owners may try to establish some pop-ups this summer, but no concrete details have been confirmed.

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