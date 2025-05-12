Local

RV explodes in flames after crash in Mount Baker tunnel

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

0 of 9

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Eastbound Interstate 90 was blocked Monday afternoon after an RV crashed and exploded into heavy flames.

At about 12:20pm and RV was seen on the WSDOT traffic cameras in the Mount Baker tunnel, after it had crashed onto the median.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a car was involved in the collision.

Camera showed flames coming from the front of the vehicle as a person stepped outside. They appeared to be shakened up.

At one point it appeared the vehicle exploded, causing the WSDOT cameras to go black momentarily.

Once the camera came back, the RV was completely engulfed in flames.

There were no reported injuries.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read