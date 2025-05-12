RV explodes in flames after crash in Mount Baker tunnel

Eastbound Interstate 90 was blocked Monday afternoon after an RV crashed and exploded into heavy flames.

At about 12:20pm and RV was seen on the WSDOT traffic cameras in the Mount Baker tunnel, after it had crashed onto the median.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a car was involved in the collision.

Here are some pictures from the scene. There was another car involved in a collision with this RV. No injuries reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/1avVONFkTY — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) May 12, 2025

Camera showed flames coming from the front of the vehicle as a person stepped outside. They appeared to be shakened up.

At one point it appeared the vehicle exploded, causing the WSDOT cameras to go black momentarily.

Once the camera came back, the RV was completely engulfed in flames.

There were no reported injuries.

EB I-90 FULLY BLOCKED NEAR RAINIER AVE IN SEATTLE FOR COLLISION



EB I-90 near Rainier Ave S in Seattle is fully closed for a collision and vehicle fire. Crews are at the scene. this might take a while to clear, there is no ETA.



Use ALTERNATE routes & expect DELAYS.@SDOTtraffic https://t.co/HM5LPoq5hM pic.twitter.com/kcfFXRxcDR — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 12, 2025

