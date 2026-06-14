Formula linked to infant botulism outbreak recalled; 1 case reported in WA

WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued a recall for a powered baby formula that has led to an outbreak of infant botulism in three states.

As of June 13, three infants in three states became sick from consuming Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic Infant Formula, according to the CDC.

One of those cases was in Washington. No deaths have been reported.

Affected products are:

Nara Organics Whole Milk Infant Formula, 700g, with UPC 860013251901

Nara Organics Whole Milk Infant Formula, 400g, with UPC: 860013251918

The products were mostly sold at Target. You can learn more about the specifics of the recall here.

The CDC tells parents to stop using any Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic Infant Formula products immediately. Throw the product away or return it for a refund.

Seek immediate health care if your infant consumed Nara Organics brand infant formula and has any of these symptoms:

Poor feeding

Loss of head control

Difficulty swallowing

Decreased facial expression

Symptoms of infant botulism can take several weeks to start, the CDC says.

About infant botulism, according to the CDC:

Infant botulism happens when swallowed spores from Clostridium botulinum bacteria infect a baby’s large intestine and make toxin in it.

bacteria infect a baby’s large intestine and make toxin in it. Infant botulism often starts with constipation but is usually first noticed as difficulty feeding (sucking and swallowing), a weak and altered cry, and lack of head control.

If untreated, infants with infant botulism experience a progressive, flaccid paralysis that can lead to breathing difficulties and require weeks of hospitalization.

Treatment with BabyBIG® is recommended for all suspected cases of infant botulism.

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