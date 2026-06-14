Kent police officer with firefighting experience helps crews knock down large fire

When Kent Patrol Officer Stoler arrived first to the scene of a fire in downtown Kent last week, his firefighter experience kicked in.

A pile of material next to an occupied building had caught fire and the scene was more dangerous than originally thought.

He contacted dispatch and advised them to upgrade the response. Once firefighters arrived on the scene, Stoler helped them connect to a fire hydrant before entering the building to evacuate people.

In a post on Facebook post the Kent Police Department congratulated Stotler for his work and recognized the Puget sound fire crew.

©2026 Cox Media Group