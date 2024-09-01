NFL

Report: Rookie WR Ricky Pearsall shot during robbery in San Francisco

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

San Francisco 49ers first round draft pick Ricky Pearsall Jr. speaks at an NFL football news conference, Friday, April 26, 2024, at the team's facility in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)

San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall was reportedly shot during a robbery in San Francisco’s Union Square, according to a report by Dion Lim of KGO-TV.

The incident allegedly Saturday, and details remain limited.

Pearsall, who was acquired by the 49ers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, was reportedly targeted during a robbery.

Multiple sources have confirmed that Pearsall was the victim of a shooting, though further information about his condition and the circumstances of the incident have not yet been released.


