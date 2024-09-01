Report: Rookie WR Ricky Pearsall shot during robbery in San Francisco

San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall was reportedly shot during a robbery in San Francisco’s Union Square, according to a report by Dion Lim of KGO-TV.

The incident allegedly Saturday, and details remain limited.

Just confirmed with San Francisco Fire Department that it was called at 3:38 P.M. today for a traumatic injury near Union Square. When rescue personnel arrived they found 2 people that had been shot on Geary near Grand Street. Fire spokesman says 2 people were taken to the… — Sal Castaneda (@sal_castaneda) September 1, 2024

BREAKING: multiple sources confirm to me Ricky Pearsall, 1st round draft pick for the 49ers shot in robbery incident in Union Square.



More to come… #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/qSDnjScgP7 — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) August 31, 2024

Pearsall, who was acquired by the 49ers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, was reportedly targeted during a robbery.

He’s good🤞🏾🙏🏾. Thank god!!!! — Deebo (@19problemz) September 1, 2024

Multiple sources have confirmed that Pearsall was the victim of a shooting, though further information about his condition and the circumstances of the incident have not yet been released.

BREAKING: 49ers Ricky Pearsall has been shot in Union Square in an attempted robbery. According to Sup. Peskin's office, the suspect is in custody and Ricky is in stable condition. His office has been in touch with Central Command. More to come. @nbcbayarea — Gia Vang (@Gia_Vang) August 31, 2024





