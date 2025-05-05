Arrest made in deadly Seattle motorcycle hit-and-run

The Seattle Police Department says they’ve arrested a man, believed to have hit and killed a woman with his motorcycle.

Officers say the 43-year-old is in the hospital for a medical evaluation and could be facing a number of charges including vehicular homicide.

The crash happened April 18 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Alaska Street in Seattle. Min Huang and her husband were walking in a crosswalk when they police say they were hit by a motorcycle, believed to be a Honda Goldwing. The driver took off, sparking a several-week search.

The woman’s family is offering $20,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and charges in the case. That is in addition to the $1,000 reward already being offered by Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

