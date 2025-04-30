Family offers reward in deadly Seattle motorcycle hit-and-run

SEATTLE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A family is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a deadly motorcycle hit-and-run that killed a 57-year-old woman.

The crash happened April 18 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Alaska Street in Seattle. Min Huang and her husband were walking in a crosswalk when they were struck by a motorcycle, believed to be a Honda Goldwing, police said.

No arrests have been made. The woman’s family is offering $20,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and charges in the case. That is in addition to the $1,000 reward already being offered by Crime Stoppers.

“There’s somebody out there that knows who has done this,” Jim Fuda, director of Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound, said. “So, with an incentive of a $21,000 reward and being able to remain anonymous, it’s pretty enticing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

