Family and police search for motorcyclist after woman dies in South Seattle hit-and-run

SEATTLE — One of the two people hit by a motorcycle at busy Seattle intersection last Friday has died from her injuries.

Seattle police say 57-year-old Min Huang and her husband were hit by a motorcyclist at the intersection of South Alaska Street and Martin King Junior Way last Friday. Police say the driver kept going south after hitting both Huang and her husband.

“So this is a very, very tragic update in this investigation,” said Detective Eric Munoz with the Seattle Police Department.

Police say there is little to no information on the suspected motorcyclist or their location. Detective Munoz says investigators have been combing through all sorts of surveillance video to see if they can positively identify who is responsible.

“But right now, part of that investigation is identifying who this person is, who the owner of the vehicle is, and who the driver of it is. That is the number one key component of this investigation. Without this, we just don’t have anything,” Detective Munoz said.

The family of Min Huang shared this GoFundMe with KIRO 7 as they raise money for funeral costs and hospital bills for Huang’s husband.

Anyone with any information on the motorcyclist is urged to call SPD’s Traffic Collision Investigation Squad at 206-684-8923.

