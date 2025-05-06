Suspect in South Seattle motorcycle hit-and-run arrested

SOUTH SEATTLE — Police arrested a 43-year-old Seattle man Monday, suspected of hitting and killing a 57-year-old woman and badly hurting her husband.

The crash happened two-and-a-half weeks ago on Martin Luther King Junior Way South and South Alaska Street.

Fifty-seven-year-old Min Huang died a day and a half later. Her husband is still recovering from his injuries.

Seattle Police took the suspect to Harborview Medical Center to be treated for an ailment they say he had before his arrest.

The fact that he is in custody is causing people here to breathe a big sigh of relief.

“They got him?” exclaimed Cheryl Aguirre, who lives nearby. “That’s really neat.”

That reaction to a big break in this deadly hit-and-run: a motorcycle driver struck a middle-aged couple in the crosswalk and never stopped.

Surveillance video shows 57-year-old Min Huang and her 59-year-old husband going down. But KIRO 7 stopped the video before impact.

Huang hung on for just a day and a half. She died on Easter Sunday.

“Detectives have made an arrest,” said Seattle Police Detective Eric Munoz.

He announced the arrest Monday afternoon “of a 43-year-old man responsible for the fatality hit and run that occurred a couple of weeks ago.”

This comes after Seattle Police released a clearer photograph of the suspect and his motorcycle, sparking a remarkable reaction from the public.

“Many tips came in that helped us to identify the make and model and year of that motorcycle,” said Munoz. “We received additional tips for suspect information.”

That arrest came hours after an 83-year-old woman was struck and killed Monday morning at 4th Avenue South and South Spokane Street in Seattle. Investigators say the woman was walking westbound in the crosswalk at about 7:45 a.m. when a jeep turned into her path and kept going.

Still, news of the arrest in this hit-and-run has heartened this South Seattle neighborhood.

“Yeah, that’s good,” Kade Westover, Seattle. “Yeah, I mean that’s pretty disgusting that someone would do something like that.”

In a statement, Min Huang’s family thanked police and the public for their dedication and hard work to find the suspect during “one of the darkest times in our lives.”

