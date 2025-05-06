Local

‘Masked activists’ take over new UW engineering building, stage blockade

By Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest.com
The University of Washington (UW) Jewish Alumni organization has reported that “black-clad, masked activists” have taken over the UW’s new engineering building.

Photos posted on X show the activists piling furniture outside the building to block entry.

The Jewish Alumni organization stated that the people hung a banner on the building in an effort to rename it for a man killed last year by an airstrike. A photo posted on X shows the banner along with one person holding a Palestinian flag.

This is a developing story.

