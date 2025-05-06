‘Masked activists’ take over new UW engineering building, stage blockade

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com

The University of Washington (UW) Jewish Alumni organization has reported that “black-clad, masked activists” have taken over the UW’s new engineering building.

Photos posted on X show the activists piling furniture outside the building to block entry.

BREAKING NOW @UW: Black-clad, masked activists have TAKEN OVER the brand new Interdisciplinary Engineering Building (IEB) and are piling furniture outside to blockade it. 👇 1/4 pic.twitter.com/UwQGJoniKw — UW_JewishAlumni (@UW_JewishAlumni) May 6, 2025

The Jewish Alumni organization stated that the people hung a banner on the building in an effort to rename it for a man killed last year by an airstrike. A photo posted on X shows the banner along with one person holding a Palestinian flag.

Now they're hanging a banner, "renaming" the IEB building for a man killed last year by an airstrike, when Hamas located their command center next to his family's tent.

Vandals are sabotaging engineering research and studying at @UW so they can make a political point. 3/4 pic.twitter.com/O3gxHKAf5W — UW_JewishAlumni (@UW_JewishAlumni) May 6, 2025

This is a developing story.

