Seattle’s first-ever Game 7 could deliver franchise’s long-awaited World Series berth

The Seattle Mariners will play the first Game 7 in franchise history Monday night against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, with a trip to the World Series on the line.

The Mariners are 3-0 all-time in winner-take-all postseason games, including decisive victories in the 1995 and 2001 American League Division Series and again 10 days ago in a 15-inning thriller against Detroit.

Monday’s matchup marks Seattle’s first elimination game on the road.

Seattle dropped Game 6 to Toronto, 6–2, on Sunday, evening the AL Championship Series at three games apiece.

Both franchises are chasing their first pennant—more than 30 years for the Blue Jays and never for the Mariners—the first time in MLB history that both clubs in a Championship Series have faced droughts that long.

Right-hander George Kirby will take the mound for Seattle, continuing his streak of starting or appearing in every series-clinching or elimination game since 2022.

In those appearances, he has a 0.69 ERA across 13 innings with 12 strikeouts and just one walk.

Kirby earned the win in the team’s 15-inning Game 5 triumph over the Tigers earlier this postseason.

Toronto will counter with veteran right-hander Shane Bieber, who is 1-0 with a 4.15 ERA this postseason.

Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh continues to anchor the lineup after one of the greatest offensive seasons in Mariners history.

Raleigh hit his 64th home run of the year Friday, extending his record as the most ever by a primary catcher, a switch-hitter, or a Mariner.

He led the majors with 60 regular-season homers and added four more in the playoffs.

Raleigh’s .976 career postseason OPS ranks highest among catchers in MLB history (minimum 70 plate appearances).

He has reached base in every postseason game this year.

Eugenio Suárez’s grand slam in Game 5 helped Seattle retake the series lead, marking only the second grand slam in franchise postseason history—joining Edgar Martinez’s in 1995.

Suárez has joined rare company among Mariners with multi-homer postseason performances.

First baseman Josh Naylor, a native of Mississauga, Ontario, has been one of Seattle’s most consistent bats this postseason, hitting .341 with three home runs.

Earlier in the series, he became the first visiting Canadian-born player ever to homer in a playoff game in Canada.

Infielder Jorge Polanco, who delivered the walk-off hit in the deciding ALDS Game 5 against Detroit, has added three homers in the playoffs.

Closer Andrés Muñoz has been perfect this postseason, throwing 7⅓ scoreless innings with two saves and allowing no hits.

Setup men Matt Brash and Eduard Bazardo have also combined for 16 appearances, holding opponents under a .200 average.

The Mariners are one victory away from clinching their first World Series appearance in their 48-year history.

A win Monday would send Seattle to face the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers, who swept Milwaukee in the NLCS.

Game 7 begins at 5:10 p.m. and will air nationally on FOX.

Fans can also tune in to local radio coverage on 770 AM KTTH and ESPN Radio.

©2025 Cox Media Group