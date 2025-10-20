Mariners-Blue Jays Game 7 ticket access snarled by massive Amazon Web Services outage

A widespread Amazon Web Services outage disrupted online services around the world Monday, including Ticketmaster systems relied upon for entry to Game 7 of the American League Championship Series between the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays, according to a statement from the Blue Jays.

“Ticketmaster is currently experiencing ticket management issues due to a larger Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage,” the team said Monday afternoon. “We are actively working with both groups to resolve the issue as soon as possible and will share an update in the coming hours. Please check back soon for the latest updates and hold off on managing your tickets as we work through this.”

KIRO 7 News has reached out to the Seattle Mariners to ask if they are having similar issues regarding the scheduled watch party at T-Mobile Park tonight. We also reached out to the Seahawks regarding tonight’s Monday Night Football game at Lumen Field.

The cloud computing outage began early Monday morning and temporarily affected some of the internet’s largest platforms — including Ticketmaster, which depends on AWS infrastructure.

Fans attempting to access their mobile tickets for the decisive Game 7 at Rogers Centre reported error messages and blank screens when trying to retrieve barcodes.

By midday, Amazon said it was seeing “recovery across most of the affected services,” though some users continued to experience delays.

The company attributed the issue to its domain name system, which translates website names into the numeric IP addresses that computers use to connect online.

The outage caused ripple effects across industries — disrupting apps and websites like Netflix, Disney+, Coinbase, and even Amazon’s own Ring and Alexa devices.

Downdetector, a site that tracks service disruptions, said it received more than 11 million user reports across 2,500 companies.

Cybersecurity experts said the incident underscored the world’s heavy reliance on a few cloud providers for essential online infrastructure.

“The world now runs on the cloud,” said Patrick Burgess of BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT. “When there’s an issue like this, it can be really impactful.”

For baseball fans, the outage could mean last-minute confusion at the turnstiles before first pitch in Toronto.

While no delays to the game itself were announced, Ticketmaster advised customers not to attempt changes or transfers until systems were fully restored.

Amazon said engineers were continuing to implement fixes and expected “a full resolution” within hours.

The AWS outage marks the latest in a series of large-scale disruptions in recent years, with similar incidents in 2021 and 2023 affecting airlines, streaming platforms, and major retailers.

Monday’s issue comes on one of Major League Baseball’s most-watched nights of the year — a deciding game that will send either the Mariners or Blue Jays to the World Series.

