Teen boy dead, 6 others hurt in Bremerton crash

BREMERTON, Wash. — One teen is dead, and six others are hurt after deputies say they drove into a fence and a tree.

Investigators believe reckless driving, with alcohol and drug use, may have contributed to the crash. Toxicology results are pending.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Northeast McWilliams Road in East Bremerton.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, the teens were heading westbound, significantly exceeding the 25-mile-per-hour limit when they left the road and crashed.

One 17-year-old passenger was killed, and four other occupants have substantial injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, the occupants included four 17-year-olds, two 18-year-olds, and a 16-year-old. All the people in the vehicle were boys.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

Investigators are looking for witnesses, information, or video of the vehicle in the area before the crash. If you can help, please contact Deputy Rob Corn at rcorn@kitsap.gov.

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