Mariners’ Victor Robles suspended 10 games for throwing bat

It appears Victor Robles will be spending some more time on the bench.

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that he’s received a 10-game suspension for throwing a bat during a game with the Tacoma Rainiers, the Seattle Mariners’ Triple-A team.

The incident happened over the weekend in the third inning when Las Vegas Aviators starter Joey Estes threw his first pitch inside to Robles.

The Tacoma outfielder swung defensively to avoid being hit and stepped back behind the plate, dropping his bat.

Moments later, Robles picked the bat up and tossed it toward Estes, prompting home plate umpire Joe McCarthy to eject him immediately.

Robles, who has been hit by a pitch three times in his previous four games with Tacoma, took several steps toward the mound while yelling at Estes.

The Seattle Times is reporting that Robles will appeal the suspension.

Robles has missed most of the season because of a left shoulder separation and a small fracture.

