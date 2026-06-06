Loved ones say red flags about Aberdeen father were ignored before son was killed

ABERDEEN, Wash. — Loved ones say red flags about the Aberdeen father accused of killing his four-year-old son went ignored.

Jacob Bevins made his first appearance in court in Grays Harbor County on Friday.

A judge found probable cause to hold Bevins for 72 hours as prosecutors finalize their charging decisions.

Court documents show in May, police learned that Aiden had not been seen in over a year. Bevins told officers that Aiden was living with family in Idaho. Investigators say the story did not line up.

When they confronted Bevins about it, investigators say Bevins became “very upset and started to look at the ground.” Police asked Bevins if Aiden was safe, and Bevins apparently “shook his head no.”

Bevins told police that Aiden had struck his head in an accident and later died, according to court documents. Bevins allegedly admitted he had buried him under the house.

Aiden was found inside a tote on the property, wrapped in a garbage bag. A preliminary report from the Thurston County Coroner’s Office showed multiple fractures, including to multiple ribs, as well as burn marks across his body.

Court documents say that police sought the opinion of a “Child Abuse Expert Pediatrician,” who confirmed the findings were not consistent with the story Bevins had told.

When Bevins was confronted, court documents say he changed his story about how Aiden had died, and said Aiden had slipped and hit his head while Bevins was chasing him.

Bevins will be held for 72 hours while charges are prepared. He was arrested on probable cause of murder, manslaughter, unlawful disposal of remains and lying to police.

Prosecutors say Bevins had three outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest, including for motor vehicle theft, vehicle prowling and reckless driving.

Bail was been set at $150,000.

Loved ones say red flags were raised about Bevins before the incident occurred.

Court documents show that Bevins biological mother had petitioned for custody in December, alleging Bevins had neglected his children and had a history of domestic violence.

Crystal Singletary, the mother-in-law of Aiden’s biological mother, told KIRO 7, Aiden’s mother’s concerns were ignored. Police only listened to the mother, Singletary said, after she showed up and physically took back Aiden’s sister from the same home.

Aiden had been in foster care for nearly two years before he lived with Bevins. His former foster parents, Magali Lopez and Gary Lopez, says they’re angry that state laws made something like this possible.

Magali described Aiden as a child “full of joy, full of light, he made everyone smile.”

“He came into foster care because there were concerns for his safety,” she said. “And he was returned, and now this is the outcome.”

Lawmakers have previously raised concerns about a state law known as “The Keeping Families Together Act.” The law is meant to reduce the number of children placed in foster care and make it easier to keep children with their biological families.

Some state lawmakers have tried to repeal it, but the effort has stalled on the Washington House floor.

“It’s not ok to ignore the red flags,” Magali said. “To ignore the signs that are there, things that are going to tell you something is going to happen.”

Bevins is next set to appear in court on Monday.

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