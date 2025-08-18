Mariners’ Victor Robles ejected in Tacoma rehab game after tossing bat at pitcher

Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles was ejected from a Triple-A Tacoma game on Sunday after throwing his bat toward the pitcher during a heated at-bat on a rehab assignment.

Victor Robles threw his bat at the pitcher pic.twitter.com/5E4mCnOffF — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 18, 2025

The incident happened in the third inning when Las Vegas Aviators starter Joey Estes threw his first pitch inside to Robles.

The Tacoma outfielder swung defensively to avoid being hit and stepped back behind the plate, dropping his bat.

Moments later, Robles picked the bat up and tossed it toward Estes, prompting home plate umpire Joe McCarthy to eject him immediately.

Robles, who has been hit by a pitch three times in his previous four games with Tacoma, took several steps toward the mound while yelling at Estes.

McCarthy and Las Vegas players stepped in to hold him back before the situation escalated further.

After leaving the field, Robles went into the dugout but did not stop there.

He threw a box of snacks toward the field before making his way into the clubhouse.

The ejection marked a tense moment in Robles’ latest rehab stint as he works his way back from injury with Seattle’s Triple-A affiliate.

On Sunday, Robles took to Instagram to apologize.

Robles shared a longer apology on ig pic.twitter.com/K8dO6wYWrp — zach (@zachleft) August 18, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group